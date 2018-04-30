Tickets Now Available for the 2018 Prevea Runway For Life
The night of food, fun and fashion kicks off Thursday, May 10th
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - A night of food, fashion and fun is strutting its way back to the runway at Austin Straubel International Airport on May 10th.
Tim Gorton, president of Families of Children with Cancer, Inc., sat down on Local 5 This Morning to talk about what it means to have the proceeds from the 2018 Prevea Runway For Life be donated to his organization, and what the night means for those involved.
More Stories
-
Crews are currently working on an electrical pole on Mason Street and…
-
The Green Bay Area Public School District held the second and final…
-
Judge Atkinson accepted the bid for ownership of Hotel Northland.