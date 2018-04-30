Tickets Now Available for the 2018 Prevea Runway For Life

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - A night of food, fashion and fun is strutting its way back to the runway at Austin Straubel International Airport on May 10th.

Tim Gorton, president of Families of Children with Cancer, Inc., sat down on Local 5 This Morning to talk about what it means to have the proceeds from the 2018 Prevea Runway For Life be donated to his organization, and what the night means for those involved.