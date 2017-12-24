Today is the busiest day for holiday travel

By: Brittany Gunka

Posted: Dec 23, 2017 07:47 PM CST

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 07:47 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Christmas is only two days away, and today is the busiest day for holiday travel. 

According to Trip Advisor, 11 percent of people are traveling to their destinations today. 
A total of 39 percent of travelers are flying and 56 percent will be driving to their holiday destination. 
Of those, 50 percent are traveling up to two-hundred miles and 16 percent will drive between 200 and 300 miles. 
 

