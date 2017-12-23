Two dead in car vs train accident

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Oshkosh (WFRV) Two people are dead and another injured following a car versus train accident in Oshkosh.

It happened just after 11 o'clock Friday night on Washington Avenue at Broad Street.

The Oshkosh Police Department says two people died and one person was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The intersection was closed for several hours overnight but is back open.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact them at 920-236-5700.

If you have information about this incident, but wish to remain anonymous, contact the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477; or add the free P3 App to your Apple or Android phone and add a tip; or go to www.winnebagocrimestoppers.org to submit a text tip. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

