Victory Cruise Lines Cancels 2018 Wisconsin Stops

WISCONSIN. (WFRV) - Victory Cruise Lines has canceled their 2018 stops in Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay.

Victory II, the ship planned to dock in Wisconsin, is undergoing some updates in Europe before setting sail for the U.S. in summer.

However, delays in remodeling has forced the cruise line company to cancel all early summer stops in 2018.

The 2019 and 2020 cruise schedule is being reworked to include the Western Greater Lakes and Wisconsin, with an effort to include the canceled Wisconsin stops also.

Read the full statement by Victory Cruise Lines Chairman Bruce Nierenberg below.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.