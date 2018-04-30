Village of Howard Making Efforts to Prevent Stroke

Copyright 2018, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) - Members of the Aurora BayCare Medical Center stroke survivor support group are teaming up with the Village of Howard Fire/Rescue Department by hanging magnets on lockers and offering free blood pressure screenings at the Howard YMCA.

The magnets list the warning signs of stroke.

This “Locker Blast” is meant to raise awareness for signs and symptoms of stroke within our local community during American Stroke Month.

According to event officials,

Time is critical when treating stroke, so we want people to know if they or a loved one experiences any stroke-like symptoms to call 9-1-1 immediately.

When & Where:

Wednesday, May 2, from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

West Side YMCA - Howard

601 Cardinal Lane, Green Bay, 54313