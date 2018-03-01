Vision Property Management continues business in Wisconsin despite lawsuit

GREEN BAY, Wis. - There's been a lot of back and forth between the state of Wisconsin and Vision Property Management, the company that claims to specializes in lease-to-own housing but leaves tenants stuck with paying for repairs.

In October, Attorney General Brad Schimel obtained a temporary injunction against Vision that stated the company used "misleading and deceiving practices to induce Wisconsin consumers to lease, rent, or purchase uninhabitable properties in violation of Wisconsin landlord, tenant and mortgage banking laws."

"That was one of the things that we sought when we filed this, was to stop their operations here," Schimel stated.

However, Vision's website has a property listed for sale in Marinette County at 523 Terrace Avenue, so we gave them a call.

A man named Steven answered and offered 5-Investigates a chance to look at the property. It's available for $29,900 cash only, but Steven stated that it was not available for lease-to-own.

"We're monitoring to make sure that they're not engaging in the kind of behavior that caused us to file a complaint against them," said Schimel.

When 5-Investigates brought the phone call to the attention of the attorney general's office, they said "Vision Property Management is allowed to sell houses, just not lease them."

"I think it's mostly the attorney general working for the state of Wisconsin, they're not really representing me or any individual previous tenants or previous owners," said Sheboygan resident Vince Cooney, who has a property through Vision.

Cooney signed a lease-to-own contract with Vision and says he's invested $15,000 of his own money into his house for repairs. Now he doesn't know what will happen, or even if he'll be able to keep his home.

"The state of Wisconsin is trying to get all the monies that was put out on the properties and all the money that's been spent, but that's just a monetary issue," said Cooney. "That doesn't really reflect my personal blood, sweat and tears that I've put into the property."

The state also says Vision must "cease and desist from threatening to evict or evicting consumers from defendant's properties in the state of Wisconsin."

"Vision Property Management is not supposed to be contacting or threatening the tenants either, and I've had a few phone calls myself and a couple of emails," said Cooney.

In Green Bay, the houses we showed you in the past have been torn down and the empty lots are now up for sale on Vision's website.

Even those lots have issues that may surprise a buyer.

"Some have outstanding tax bills on them, so there's special fees and taxes that remain at large," said Green Bay housing and zoning inspector Scott Nelson.

Nelson adds that Vision has two vacant lots in the city, and owes $18,000 combined in taxes.

"Typically, a property like that or property owner like that is just going to let it go into tax foreclosure," said Nelson. "The county would end up taking it back if there's three, unpaid years of taxes."

But for those who already have a rent-to-own contract with Vision like Vince, he's not sure what to do or what will happen next.

[Vision doesn't] want to do the repairs. I want to do repairs because my roof is leaking, springtime is coming," said Cooney. "I'm kind of in limbo and holding off on doing any repairs until I know what's going on with the case."

The attorney general says the state is doing what it can.

"It's the bringing of the lawsuit and seeking the settlement, that we're hopeful this will result in some restitution to reimburse people for their losses," said Schimel.

The state is trying to reach a settlement with Vision to reimburse affected tenants for the money they've put into the properties. Right now, the two parties have stayed the case as they try to settle.

The stay in the lawsuit will be lifted March 2nd and hearings will proceed from there.