Volunteer Registration Open for Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) - Volunteer registration is officially open for the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic in Oneida.

The tournament, scheduled for July 3-8, is looking for a variety of committees including marshals, walking scorers, standard bearers and others.

Tournament Director Kelly McAnally said,

The Greater Green Bay community has embraced this event and we look forward to providing another first-class experience for our volunteers and spectators. This event would not be possible without the efforts of over 600 volunteers and we anticipate those volunteer spots to fill very quickly.

Volunteers will need to pay a $55 registration fee that includes a tournament polo, hat, meals (during their shifts), a credential, preferred parking pass, and four weekly grounds badges for friends and family.

Those who work at least 18 hours are also eligible for a round of golf at Thornberry Creek.

Ticket options for the tournament start at $25 and are on sale through the tournament's website. A few ticketing options include grounds, clubhouse, and hospitality.