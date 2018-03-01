Walmart raises minimum age for all gun sales to 21

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFRV) - Walmart announced in a statement Wednesday evening that it plans to raise the minimum age to purchase any firearm at its stores to 21.

The statement goes on to say that the chain has not carried "modern sporting rifles" ,such as the AR-15. since 2015, and that bumb stocks, high-capacity magazines, and similar accessories are not available at its stores.

Walmart also addressed the issue of background checks, stating that the superstore goes "beyond Federal law by requiring customers to pass a background check before purchasing a firearm." According to the statement, the Federal law allows the sale of a firearm if no response to a background check request has been made within three business days. Walmart requires approval prior to the sale, regardless of how long it takes.

The retail giant is also set to remove all assault-style rifles from its website, including toys and airsoft guns.

This statement follows an announcement made Wednesday morning by Dick's Sporting Goods, announcing that the chain would stop selling assault-style rifles.