We Care Meals provides Christmas Dinner in Appleton

Appleton - We Care Meals has a mission to make sure that no one is alone on Christmas, hundreds of dedicated volunteers work together to provide a free meal to people in the Fox Cities.

While the meal is nice, it's the notion that the holidays can be a lonely time, but this meal gives the people a chance to come together and a sense of community.

For those that couldn't make it, more volunteers showed up to make deliveries even with frigid temperatures.

We Care Meals Ed Rathsack said there are six people including himself that organizes the event, but it is the army of volunteers that makes everything come together on Christmas.

Rathsack has a goal to feed people all the fixings, but also companionship and this is the same program that also gives people a place to go for Easter brunch every year.