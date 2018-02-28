WI DOT updates public on WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation met with business leaders Wednesday morning to update them on the WIS 441 Tri-County Expansion Project, the first of two meetings of the day regarding the project.

The project began in 2014, with the goal of reconstructing and expanding the highway from 4 lanes to 6, from Cold Spring Road to about half a mile east of Oneida Street. The project spans Appleton, Fox Crossing, and Menasha. The goal of the project?

"To improve the safety for the traveling public," says Kurt Peters, Construction Project Manager for the Wisconsin DOT,

This roadway had some high crash rates. The amount of traveling public on this roadway has greatly increased since it was originally constructed, so we also had to add some capacity to the roadway out here for the future.

Wednesday morning's meeting was an update on the project, so the community knows what to expect on roadways in 2018.

Peters continued,

The big news for this year is that we will be completing all of our work at the 41-10-441 interchange before this coming winter.

And also,

The construction at the Oneida Street interchange with the diverging diamond has been moved... to a 2018 completion, it was previously a 2019 completion.

The entire project is expected to be completed at the end of 2019.

There is a second meeting being held Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 P.M. at UW-Fox Valley Perry Hall, which is located at 1478 Midway Road in Menasha. That meeting is open to the public.

Anyone who isn't able to make it to the meeting can make their comments to WisDOT project manager at (920) 492-5646 or Scott.Ebel@dot.wi.gov.

More information on the project is available on the Wisconsin DOT's Construction Projects website.