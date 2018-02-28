Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX CROSSINGS, Wis. (WFRV) - Wisconsin DOT is installing gawk screens on I-41 between the US 10 interchange ramps.

The Northeast Region DOT office said that crews will install the screens in March.

The screens, which are the first of their kind in the NE Region Interstate, will be placed on top of the barrier walls before I-41 northbound and southbound are reduced to two lanes in each direction.

Officials say the screens will improve safety for both workers and travelers alike by reducing distractions.

The gawk screens are intended to also reduce unexpected slows in traffic.

Construction is planned to last from mid-March to August.

