Wisconsin Herd to finish the regular season with plenty of fun for fans

Highlights include Star Wars night and the fan appreciation game

By: Brittany Falkers

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 09:34 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 09:34 AM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Time is running out to catch the Wisconsin Herd in their inaugural season at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh. Before playoffs, the team has a slew of fun planned for fans. 

Team President Steve Brandes stopped by Local 5 This Morning Monday to highlight what fans can expect in the month of March. 

  • March 3: Oshkosh All-Star Throwback Jersey
    • Jersey auction with proceeds benefiting five local Boys & Girls Clubs
  • March 9: Star Wars Night
    • Green lightsaber giveaway 
  • March 10: Recycling Drive presented by Sadoff E-Recycling
    • Career Fair / Career in Sports Panel
  • March 21: Make-A-Wish Theme Jersey
  • March 23: Fan Appreciation Game
    • hat giveaway

The team has seen great support from fans during their season with sell out games, according to Brandes.  He says if you want to snag tickets to an upcoming game to act fast. 

Follow this link for tickets to their next game: wisconsin.gleague.nba.com/tickets 

