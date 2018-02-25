Wisconsin Hunting Expo returns to Shopko Hall

By: Brittany Gunka

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 05:47 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 05:47 PM CST

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Hunting lovers got the chance to stop by the hunting expo over the weekend. 

The expo allows hunters to book their fall hunts, buy tree stands, purchase new bows, and even sample some meats. 

The event also offered fun activities for kids to do as well. 

Kids could participate in a laser shoot, shoot bb guns and archery, and even get their face panted. 

This year's event didn't just offer hunting materials, some people could even take home a family pet. 

Organizers of the event saw more than eight thousand people stop by this weekend's event. 
 

