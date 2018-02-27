Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Are Changing Their Name (For One Game)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be changing their name and uniforms on Saturday, June 9.

The Milwaukee Brewers minor league team will be called the Wisconsin Brats---for one night only.

The players and coaches will wear special-designed hats and jerseys as part of Bratoberfest presented by Grifols.

A Fireworks display from Festival Foods will follow the game on the 9th.

Selected jerseys will be available in an online charity auction with proceeds going to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Fund.

Fans will be able to order t-shirts and hats with the Wisconsin Brats logo from the Snake Pit Team Store both online and at the store in Neuroscience Group Field soon.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2018 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 5. Their home opener is Saturday, April 7 at 4:05pm against the Beloit Snappers.

