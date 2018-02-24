Woman killed in Kaukauna crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KAUKAUNA (WFRV) - One woman is dead in an early morning accident in the Valley.

The one vehicle crash happened on Taylor Street in Kaukauna just after 2 am Saturday morning.

The Kaukauna Police Department says the driver had struck a tree.

A 55-year-old Kaukauna woman was taken to the hospital but died from her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

