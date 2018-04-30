OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) - The opportunity for women who love aviation returns to EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh for the 11th straight year.

WomenVenture, a week-long event bringing together female aviators from throughout the flying community, will take place during the 66th annual EAA fly-in convention held July 23-29.

The activities are designed to encourage participation by women in aviation, as only six percent of all pilots in the U.S. are female.

Kelly Nelson, a pilot and executive editor for EAA publications,

WomenVenture is a tremendous experience for women, particularly as it comes during The World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration at Oshkosh. These activities can be a springboard to motivate other women to get involved in aviation, either for fun or as a future career, as we’ll present activities that motivate, inform, and inspire.

The schedule includes:

Monday, July 23 , 5:30 p.m. – The WomenVenture social, presented by Endeavor Air. This kickoff to the 11th annual WomenVenture schedule invites all women to meet and connect in a fun atmosphere of an ice cream social. Preregistration online at EAA.org/WomenVenture is appreciated.

, 5:30 p.m. – The WomenVenture social, presented by Endeavor Air. This kickoff to the 11th annual WomenVenture schedule invites all women to meet and connect in a fun atmosphere of an ice cream social. Preregistration online at EAA.org/WomenVenture is appreciated. Tuesday, July 24 , 6 p.m. – Aviation Appreciation dinner at the EAA Nature Center, sponsored by The Ninety-Nines. Advance tickets will be available beginning May 7 at www.99oshkoshdinner.com.

, 6 p.m. – Aviation Appreciation dinner at the EAA Nature Center, sponsored by The Ninety-Nines. Advance tickets will be available beginning May 7 at www.99oshkoshdinner.com. Wednesday, July 25 , 7:30 a.m. – Women in Aviation International’s Connect Breakfast at the Paul H. Poberezny Conference Center tent. Tickets are available at www.wai.org.

, 7:30 a.m. – Women in Aviation International’s Connect Breakfast at the Paul H. Poberezny Conference Center tent. Tickets are available at www.wai.org. Wednesday, July 25 , 11 a.m. – Annual WomenVenture group photo on AirVenture’s showcase Boeing Plaza.

, 11 a.m. – Annual WomenVenture group photo on AirVenture’s showcase Boeing Plaza. Wednesday, July 26, 11:30 a.m. – The WomenVenture Power Lunch at Theater in the Woods. Tickets are $5 each and pre-registration for this lunch is required at EAA.org/WomenVenture. This year’s speaker is Heather Penney, Senior Resident Fellow at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, who is also well-known for her service as an D.C. Air National Guard F-16 pilot on 9/11.

According to event officials, a limited-edition WomenVenture T-shirt will be available to all women who participate (while supplies last).

Those T-shirts can be obtained at the AirVenture Welcome Center on the AirVenture grounds, as well as the Women in Aviation Internal and 99s exhibits, beginning on Monday, July 23.

Women are encouraged to wear the T-shirt for the July 25 group photos to show the collective strength of women in the flight community.

In addition, women are invited to the Welcome Center to sign the WomenVenture logbook any day during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WomenVenture is presented by The Boeing Company, with additional support from Glasair Aviation, Women in Aviation International, Ninety-Nines Inc., Endeavor Air, Fly Girl LLC, and L3 Aviation Products.