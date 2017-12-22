Your Wisconsin: Gary's Old Fashioned Mix
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) - Especially during the holiday season the old fashioneds are flowing at local bars and family gatherings.
But do you know how to make one?
An area family is taking the guesswork out of this Wisconsin tradition.
Local 5's Millaine Wells gets them to reveal part of the secret recipe.
Find more information about the company here: http://www.garysoldfashionedmix.com/
More Stories
-
According to the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76% of…
-
The Appleton Police Department is investigating a robbery which…
-
Packers and Vikings fans share what they think about the future of…
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.