Development in the City of Oshkosh

Newsmaker Sunday

By: Michael Conroy

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 11:08 AM CST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 11:08 AM CST

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-TV) - The city has seen a development boom since 2017. These projects include The Menominee Nation Arena, home of the NBA-G League Wisconsin Herd.

Other development plans include renovations to buildings in the city's Sawdust District. This includes bringing new life to the Miles Kimball Building.

Watch the Newsmaker Sunday interview with Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff.

Part 2:

Part 3:

 

