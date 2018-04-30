Petsaver: Allie

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Meet Allie! She is a very gentle and loving cat who's looking for a calm home with no kids or dogs.

Kids and dogs scare her and she will then hide from them. She is shy at first, and needs a home that will take things slow at first. She enjoys head scratches and has an extremely soft coat.

If you would like to meet Allie head on over to the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!