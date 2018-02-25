2/24/18 High School Sports Xtra: Xceptional Student Athlete
STURGEON BAY, Wis. - State champion and national record-holder Max McHugh is this week's Xceptional Student Athlete.
More Stories
-
The final segment on High School Sports Xtra features the Local…
-
Regionally champions were crowned Friday night in girl's…
-
St. Mary's Springs is heading to to the WIAA State Tournament for the…
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.