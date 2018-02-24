Notre Dame rallies against NHM, Warbrids punch ticket to girls state
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - After falling behind 4-1, the Notre Dame Tritons scored five unanswered against Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha to punch their ticket to next week's state tournament. On the girls side, Fond du Lac Co-Op knocked off University School on their way to a sectional championship.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
