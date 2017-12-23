Oshkosh North, Bay Port pick up big road wins
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Both top ranked Oshkosh North and number two Bay Port went on the road to pick up big road wins over conference contenders heading into the holiday break.
More Stories
-
FRCC rivals Henry Geil and Jack Plumb officially became future…
-
Green Bay Southwest boy's basketball coach John Polkowski joins…
-
The final segment of High School Sports Xtra features the Local…
Don't Miss
-
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.