High School Sports

Oshkosh West upsets Kimberly, Seymour softball takes control of the Bay

By: Eric Boynton

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 11:57 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 11:57 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - After getting a late start due to the weather, the spring sports season is heating up in Northeast Wisconsin. On Monday that included Oshkosh West upsetting third ranked Kimberly to stay in the FVA race. Meanwhile on the softball diamond, Seymour shutout West De Pere to take control of the Bay's top spot.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected