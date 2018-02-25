St. Mary's Springs knocks off University School, advances to state
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - St. Mary's Springs is heading to to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time after edging top seed University School 1-0 on Saturday.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
