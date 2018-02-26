Biathlete Deedra Irwin training hard, hopeful for potential bid in 2022 Olympics

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Why master one sport, when you can master two? That's why the biathlon was perfect for Pulaski's Deedra Irwin.

"I think it was kind of a point in my ski career where I wasn't sure how much longer I wanted to do it and one of my teammates now, Joanne Reed who is on the US Biathlon team, she had switched over from Nordic skiing," Irwin said. "She was just like the shooting aspect is so fun, I've had such an amazing time switching over."

And so she did, picking up her rifle just nine months ago.

"There's been days where it's just so difficult and I can't seem to hit a target and then there's days where everything just comes together," Irwin said.

It's no secret target shooting is what makes the biathlon the most challenging.

"You come into the range and shoot five targets either prone or standing and prone is when you're laying on the ground and standing is just obviously standing up and shooting, but the targets are both different sizes for each," Irwin said.

For each shot you miss, it's an extra penalty lap you have to ski.

"You can be 50th one day and you can win a medal the next day," Irwin said. "It's just so crazy how much the shooting can really make the sport so much more exciting and it can change the top 10 people so quickly."

Even with less than a year of full-time experience as a biathlete, Irwin was on the cusp of participating in the Olympic Trials and has already learned from the best at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, NY.

"It is so hard and so humbling to be next to them on a range when you know you can't get your first shot out before they get their five done," Irwin said.

And that's left Irwin even more motivated.

"It's pretty crazy because I see them racing and it's like oh I've raced against them and seeing them compete and knowing that I get to train with them and someday yeah, maybe in four years that could be me. It's such an awesome thought and it just motivates you so much," Irwin said.