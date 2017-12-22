Cohen debuts for Green Bay, but Phoenix fall to Bowling Green in OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - GREEN BAY, Wis. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Green Bay had a chance to win the game with the final possession in regulation on Thursday night, but it couldn’t get a shot off and eventually fell in overtime to Bowling Green 81-78 at the Resch Center. It was the debut of Sandy Cohen III as a member of the Phoenix, who finished with 16 points on the night with the adrenaline running high.

Bowling Green (8-4) opened the overtime period, scoring 11 of the first 14 points in the period, taking a 73-65 lead with 2:18 to go in OT. GB fought back to force a two-point game with 24 seconds remaining, but BGSU would end up making 8-straight free throws to secure the road victory.

Khalil Small came up big late in the game for GB (5-7), finishing with a game-high 19 points and 9 rebounds. Small has now scored in double-figures in all 12 of his team’s game this year and went 7-for-14 from the free throw line.

Cohen III hit a 3-pointer and a jumper late in the second half to give his team a 2-point lead with 40 seconds left, before BGSU made both free throws to tie the game. On the final possession, Cohen III lost control of the ball with the clock winding down and was unable to get a shot off. The Seymour native, who had hundreds in attendance in support, also grabbed 6 rebounds in 35 minutes of action, also getting the start.

GB led 53-45 with 9:03 left in the game, before missing its next 10 shots and going more than 6 minutes without a point. Cohen III made a free throw with 2:47 left in the game, after the Falcons went on a 12-0 run that saw them take a 57-53 lead.

Neither team shot the ball very well, combined to make just 14 of the 56 3-point attempts. BGSU also attempted 33 free throws in the game, compared to only 18 attempts for Green Bay.

Kameron Hankerson scored 13 points and added 7 rebounds, while PJ Pipes hit big shots down the stretch to finish with 11 points. Senior David Jesperson totaled 8 points and 6 rebounds. Pipes has now scored in double-figures in three-straight games for the Phoenix.

BGSU was led by Rodrick Caldwell with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Demajeo Wiggins had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

The Phoenix will play its final nonconference game of the season on Saturday, when it travels to Madison to face Wisconsin. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Kohl Center with the game being televised on the Big Ten Network.