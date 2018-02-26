Green Bay blows by Detroit, LeClaire and Lindstrom honored on Senior Day

By: Ryan Rodig

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 10:35 PM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 10:35 PM CST

The Green Bay women's basketball team steamrolled Detroit 88-45 Sunday, while Allie LeClaire and Jessica Lindstrom were honored on Senior Day.

Ryan Rodig has the story on Sports Xtra.

