Green Bay blows by Detroit, LeClaire and Lindstrom honored on Senior Day
The Green Bay women's basketball team steamrolled Detroit 88-45 Sunday, while Allie LeClaire and Jessica Lindstrom were honored on Senior Day.
Ryan Rodig has the story on Sports Xtra.
