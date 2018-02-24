Green Bay women clinch Horizon League title

GREEN BAY, Wis. - (Courtesy: GreenBayPhoenix.com) – The Green Bay women's basketball team secured its 20th-consecutive regular-season conference championship at the Kress Center in front of 2,679 fans on Thursday evening, defeating Oakland 78-48.



The unparalleled streak, dating back to the 1998-99 season, was already clinched after Monday's win over UIC, but the Phoenix (25-3, 15-2 HL) elected to continue its streak in outright fashion with its dominant performance against the Golden Grizzlies.

It was a special game for senior Allie LeClaire, who moved into the top 10 on Green Bay's all-time scoring list with a 13-point performance on a 4-of-9 effort from the field. LeClaire exits the contest with 1,393 points in her career.

The game was never in question for the Phoenix, whose advantage was already nine points, 22-13, by the time the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the first quarter. Green Bay continued its run into the second, doubling the Golden Grizzlies (13-15, 6-11 HL) up, 18-9, and owning a 40-22 lead at the half.

Jessica Lindstrom, who was recognized prior to tipoff for becoming the program's leader for double-doubles in the division I era, continued her stretch of quality play with her 15th double-double of the season and 38th of her career. The senior scored a game-high 16 points and corralled 12 rebounds in 28 minutes.

Green Bay scored points inside early and often in front of its roaring home crowd, outpacing the Golden Grizzlies 50-16 in the paint. The Phoenix also enjoyed advantages in points off turnovers (18-7), second-chance points (29-7) and bench points (29-5) in the wire-to-wire 78-48 victory.

It is the 17th time in the unrivaled streak Green Bay has secured the championship outright.

Karly Murphy and Mackenzie Wolf scored 10 point apiece, bringing Green Bay’s total to four double-digit scorers on the evening. Murphy finished 5-for-6 from the field and pulled down four rebounds in 14 minutes. Wolf finished a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor in 17 minutes.

Frankie Wurtz nearly notched the first double-double of her career, scoring eight points and tying her career-high with eight rebounds in 21 minutes.

Green Bay's final action at home this season will come on Sunday when the Phoenix welcomes Detroit Mercy to the Kress Center for a 1 p.m. for Senior Day and Parents' Day. The Phoenix will play as the No. 1 seed at the Horizon League Tournament in Detroit, Mich., with its first action coming in the Quarterfinals on March 3.