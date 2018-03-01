McCarthy: "I believe in Brett Hundley"

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFRV) - Rodgers future contract, free agency, and keeping their quarterback group. Local 5 is at the NFL Combine with it all.

Over the past two decades, the Packers have picked in the top half of the first round of the NFL Draft just four times.

In 2000 and 2006, Green Bay ended up with Bubba Franks and AJ Hawk who were consistent starters for a very long time.

In 2001 and 2007, they selected Jamal Reynolds and Justin Harrell who ended up being complete busts.

This April green and gold will have the 14th pick and while the NFL Combine is all about evaluating the future talent coming into the league, the future of the Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will need to be hammered out in a new deal at some point.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy confirmed to ESPN that both sides have been in talks already about a new contract, but the question is, when will it happen?

The hope for Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is that he wants to get this deal done sooner rather than later this offseason.

Obviously the numbers always affect things and the market always affects it that way, but from our perspective from wanting to make sure we keep the best player in football happy and on our team, that's not going to change. You know i think we've had a great relationship with Aaron, the Packers have and that will continue.

Gutekunst did not indicate whether a new deal with Rodgers would impact any other pursuits in free agency and that's an area they'll have to sort out considering the high salary-cap numbers this upcoming year for players like Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb.

Gutekunst also indicated that he wanted to explore all avenues to bolster his roster and while his approach to free agency won't be drastically different to that of Ted Thompson's, he did reiterate that he wants to be more aggressive in free agency.

I mean we've tweaked some things with how we approach it and from a process standpoint and we'll see. We're about to hit it here in a couple weeks and we're excited and we're ready to be aggressive and like our big thing is, let's be exceptionally prepared to pull the trigger if the right opportunity presents itself. I don't think we're going to sign 15 guys, but if we could nab a couple guys that can really help our team, I think we'd be willing to do that

Mike McCarthy also spoke at the NFL scouting combine and said that after a recent talk with Dr. Pat Mckenzie, Rodgers shouldn't have any limitations once April 16th begins when Green Bay can begin offseason workouts.

Considering how the Eagles won the Super Bowl with their backup quarterback, how much stock do the Packers put into that position now and is Brett Hundley still their guy moving forward?

Coach McCarthy,

We felt like he could've been better prepared so we gotta make sure that doesn't happen again, just as a whole with our whole operation. I believe in Brett Hundley. You know we need to make sure that we maximize that, but we also need to learn you know from the other parts of the offense that we didn't do as good as we would've liked and we'll learn from that and plan forward.

