UW-Oshosh men earn at-large bid to NCAA tournament

OSHKOSH, Wis. - (Courtesy: UW-Oshkosh Athletics) - The UW-Oshkosh men's basketball team received an at-large berth to the NCAA Division III Championship for the second straight season.

The Titans, making their third consecutive and eighth overall trip to the NCAA postseason, plays first-time opponent Marietta College (Ohio) on Friday (March 2) in Springfield, Ohio. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. (EST) in Wittenberg University's Pam Evans Smith Arena.

UW-Oshkosh (20-7), currently ranked 19th in the country by D3hoops.com, earned its at-large bid after finishing third in the WIAC standings and advancing to the semifinal round of the league tournament.

Marietta College (21-6), which was awarded one of 21 at-large bids, tied for first in the Ohio Athletic Conference before falling in the league semifinals.

The other first round matchup in Springfield on Friday features host Wittenberg University (26-2) against Misericordia University (Pa.) (17-10).

Friday's winners will meet Saturday (March 3) at 7 p.m. (EST) for the right to advance to the third round of the national tournament.

Wittenberg University is ranked fourth in the nation while Marietta College lists 24th.

UW-Oshkosh made previous trips to the Division III Championship in 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2016 and 2017. The Titans, who reached the national quarterfinals in 2003, have a 7-7 record in the NCAA postseason.

Marietta College returns to the NCAA postseason for the fourth straight year and the seventh time overall. The Pioneers have an 8-6 record in the Division III Championship, including a trip to the third round a year ago.

UW-Oshkosh enters the national tournament sixth in the country with a +9.0 average rebounding margin. The Titans are scoring 74.3 points per contest while allowing 70.3.

Titans junior guard Ben Boots is averaging a team-high 15.2 points, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He paces the conference with 118 assists and a 2.23 assist-to-turnover ratio.

UW-Oshkosh sophomore center Jack Flynn, who leads the WIAC with a .638 field goal percentage, averages 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest.

Adam Fravert, a junior forward, is adding 12.6 points and a team-best 7.6 rebounds per game while collecting a WIAC-leading 33 blocks.

Titan guards Brett Wittchow and Charlie Noone are chipping in 10.5 and 9.3 points per contest, respectively. Wittchow, a junior, is shooting 48.2 percent (40-83) from 3-point range while Noone, a senior, has 61 3-pointers this season and 228 during his career.

Key reserves for UW-Oshkosh include junior guard Kyle Beyak, freshman forward Connor Duax, freshman guard Sam Ebersold and sophomore guard David Vlotho. Duax contributes 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while Ebersold and Vlotho have made 15 3-pointers apiece.

Marietta College has five players averaging more than 10 points per game and five regulars shooting better than 50 percent from the floor. The Pioneers are scoring 83.2 points per contest and yielding an average of 74.1.

Pioneers senior guard Dillon Young leads the team with 14.4 points and 3.7 assists per contest and 55 3-pointers. He's shooting 51.3 percent (134-261) from the field, including 45.8 percent (55-120) from beyond the arc.

Junior guard Kyle Dixon is averaging 13.3 points per game for Marietta College, which also receives 13.1 points a contest from junior guard Anthony Wallace, 11.6 from junior forward Avery Williams and 10.3 from junior forward DeVaughn Wingard.

Wallace is leading the squad with 7.7 rebounds per game while sophomore forward Caleb Hoyng, who averages 7.8 points per contest, is shooting a team-high 60.9 percent (84-138) from the field.

Wittenberg University, the regular season and postseason champion in the North Coast Athletic Conference, is returning to the NCAA postseason for the 28th time and first since 2014. The Tigers, won the 1977 national championship, boast a 15-0 record in Pam Evans Smith Arena this season.

Misericordia University is back in the Division III Championship for the second year in a row. The Cougars, who secured the automatic berth in the MAC Commonwealth Conference, are seeking their first NCAA postseason win in the program's fourth appearance.

UW-Oshkosh was eliminated in the first round of the Division III Championship the past two years. The Titans suffered an 87-85 setback at Hope College (Mich.) in last year's national tournament and a 73-63 loss to Elmhurst College (Ill.) in 2016.