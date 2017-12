Saturday Video Forecast: 12/23/2017

A MUCH COLDER DAY SATURDAY WITH CLOUDS AND FLURRIES AS TEMPERATURES STARTED OUT IN THE TEENS AND ONLY WARMED TO AROUND 20 FOR A HIGH. WE ARE LOOKING FOR MUCH COLDER WEATHER AS WE HEAD INTO CHRISTMAS DAY.

PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES WILL CONTINUE SATURDAY NIGHT WITH SOME EARLY MORNING CLOUDS ON SUNDAY MORNING. LOWS WILL DROP DOWN INTO THE SINGLE DIGITS. THEN SOME SUN DURING THE DAY FOLLOWED BY MORE CLOUDS AND HIGHS ONLY IN THE LOW 20S. LOOK FOR A BREEZY AND COLDER CHRISTMAS DAY ALONG WITH SOME FLURRIES AND HIGHS AROUND 10 ABOVE.