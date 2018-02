Saturday Video Forecast 2/24/2018

WE STARTED OUT WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE AND MILD TEMPS ON SATURDAY. THEN WE SAW THE CLOUDS ROLL IN LATER IN THE DAY AND NOW WE ARE CLOUDY WITH LIGHT RAIN AND SNOW MOVING IN FROM THE SOUTHWEST. THAT WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT AND END BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. THERE ARE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FOR AREAS TO THE WEST AND NORTH OF GREEN BAY AND THE FOX CITIES WHERE WE COULD SEE SOME ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW BY LATE SATURDAY NIGHT. WE CAN EXPECT AS MUCH AS FOUR INCHES OF WET SNOW IN THE NORTHERN SECTIONS OF THE VIEWING AREA AROUND ANTIGO ESPECIALLY. THERE IS A WIND ADVISORY FOR TOMORROW FOR THE LAKESHORE LOCATIONS WERE WE COULD BE LOOKING AT GUSTY WINDS AS WELL.

THE WIND ADVISORY FOR THE LAKESHORE WILL END BY MIDDAY ON SUNDAY. LOOK FOR GUSTY WINDS THROUGHOUT THE DAY WITH CLOUDY SKIES IN THE MORNING AND SOME CLEARING LATER IN THE DAY. HIGHS IN THE 30S.