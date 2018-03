Thursday Video Forecast 3/1/2018

WE STARTED OUT THE DAY AGAIN WITH MORE CLOUDS AND WE SAW TEMPS DROP DOWN TO MORE SEASONAL LEVELS ON THURSDAY. THE CLOUDS WERE WITH US THROUGH MOST OF THE DAY AND WE SAW AN AREA OF A FEW RAIN OR SNOW SHOWERS WITH THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS WERE ONLY IN THE 30S. TEMPS WILL START WARMING UP AGAIN FOR TOMORROW ALONG WITH SOME SUN WHICH SHOULD TAKE US THROUGH THE WEEKEND.

HIGHS FOR FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND WILL BE BACK IN THE 40S ALONG WITH PLENTY OF SUNSHINE. CLOUDS WILL ROLL IN FOR MONDAY WITH HIGHS STILL IN THE 40S. THE NEXT BEST CHANCE FOR RAIN AND A MIX WILL OCCUR ON TUESDAY.