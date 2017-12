Tuesday Video Forecast: 12/26/2017

BITTERLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUED THROUGHOUT THE DAY WITH WIND CHILLS THAT DROPPED INTO THE MINUS TWENTIES DURING THE MORNING HOURS ON TUESDAY. WIND CHILL ADVISORIES CONTINUE UNTIL NOON WEDNESDAY UNDER CLEAR SKIES THROUGHOUT THAT TIME FRAME WE MIGHT SEE A BIT OF AN IMPROVEMENT DURING THE AFTERNOON AND INTO THURSDAY BUT THE VERY COLD CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE FOR AWHILE. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL DROP DOWN INTO THE SUB TEENS WITH WIND CHILLS IN THE MINUS TWENTIES.

SUNNY SKIES WILL CONTINUE ON WEDNESDAY FOR MOST OF THE DAY AND CONTINUED BITTERLY COLD WITH HIGHS AROUND ZERO WITH WIND CHILLS IN THE MINUS TEENS.

SOME LIGHT SNOW FOR THURSDAY AND HIGHS AROUND TEN ABOVE.