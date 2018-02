Tuesday Video Forecast: 2/27/2018

A VERY UNUSUALLY MILD DAY FOR NORTHEAST WISCONSIN AT THE END OF FEBRUARY ON TUESDAY AS HIGH TEMPS WARMED INTO THE 40S TO AROUND 50 DEGREES . LOTS OF SUNSHINE DURING THE DAY BUT WE ARE EXPECTING MORE CLOUDS TO RETURN LATE TUESDAY. THAT WILL LEAD TO SOME EVENING RAIN SHOWERS THEN COOLER TEMPS FOR WEDNESDAY.

TEMPS WILL BE COOLER ON WEDNESDAY WITH MOSTLY OVERCAST SKIES IN THE MORNING AND CLEARING WITH THE REST OF THE DAY. HIGHS WILL ONLY BE IN THE 40S. TEMPS WILL BE BACK IN THE 30S ON THURSDAY WITH SNOW SHOWERS DURING THE DAY.