Tuesday Video Forecast: 5/1/2018

SUNSHINE ALONG WITH VERY MILD TEMPERATURES CONTINUE ACROSS NORTHEAST WISCONSIN TUESDAY ALTHOUGH THE THREAT OF SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL INCREASE AS WE HEAD INTO THE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT HOURS. SOME OF THESE STORMS COULD BE ON THE STRONG SIDE LATER TUESDAY EVENING. HIGHS CONTINUED TO WARM INTO THE SEVENTIES AND WE WILL SEE FOR TEMPS TO DROP A BIT AS WE HEAD INTO MID WEEK. WE WILL STILL SEE SOME CHANCES FOR THUNDERSTORMS RETURN WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY. WE ARE STILL LOOKING FOR A NICE SATURDAY AND DAY ON SUNDAY WITH A CHANCE FOR OVERNIGHT STORMS SATURDAY NIGHT. HIGHS WILL BE SEASONAL THROUGH THE WEEKEND.