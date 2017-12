From Storm Team 5...

Merry Christmas Eve! Arctic cold front set to slide into Wisconsin, which means the very cold air is just over the horizon. For Sunday, clouds will be present for most of the day, and even some light snow showers or flurries under those clouds that may creep as far north as Green Bay or Appleton by the late morning or early afternoon hours. Snow accumulations will be minor, less that an inch for southern-most counties. High temperatures will only reach about 20 degrees.

Sunday night, a few more flurries could come about along the arctic cold front as it slides south, none of which that will produce major accumulations. Low temperatures to be rather chilly, back down into the single digits.

Christmas Day will bring a very cold start to the week! We will include the chance for a morning flurry or two, but the main weather concern will be the temperatures and the wind chills later on. With winds picking up out of the west and highs around 10 degrees, our wind chills later in the day will drop to the -20 to -30 degree range! Multiple layers (or coats!) will be necessary if you plan on spending any time outside. Air temperatures will drop to the negative teens Christmas night.

On Tuesday, the coldest of the air will hit us like a freight train. Highs will struggle to reach the single digits, staying below zero for most of the day. The good news is winds will be more calm than on Christmas, which means wind chills that are a little bit more manageable. There will also be a bit of sunshine to help us through the bitterly cold day as well!

More cold air arrives Wednesday as highs only hit the single digits under mostly sunny skies. Come Thursday and Friday, a weak system will approach from the west which could bring us another chance for flurries or light snow showers. Major accumulations will not be expected from this disturbance.

As far as the arctic blast, expect the cold air to stick around for the last week of December, through the first couple days of January!

Merry Christmas from all of us at Storm Team 5.