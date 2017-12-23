From Storm Team 5...

SATURDAY WILL BRING A LOT OF SUNSHINE WITH HIGHS NEAR 20...



The mercury will hold rather steady on Saturday and may, in fact, fall back as we go along as colder air presses in from the northwest throughout the morning. Northwest winds will blow briskly at 15 mph putting wind chills in the single digits.

Christmas Eve Sunday brings sunshine followed more clouds later in the day and a chance for scattered flurries through the evening and early overnight. Highs on Sunday will be around 20 degrees.

Christmas Day Monday is to be frigid with highs near 10 degrees during the morning and falling temps in the afternoon. A mixture of sun & clouds can be expected.

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday along with extremely cold temperatures. Tuesday morning begins in double digit territory below zero and highs on Tuesday afternoon make it to only about zero degrees. A bitter open on Wednesday morning between -10 and -15 degrees, sees maximum temps head for around 5 degrees above zero by afternoon.

Thursday stays cold but marginally milder in the lower teens. Clouds will increase and a chnace for light snow may emerge into the afternoon.