From Storm Team 5...

CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE ALONG WITH THE WIND ON SATURDAY AS OUR NEXT WEATHER MAKER GETS HERE -- THE MILD AIR AND THE TRACK OF THIS NEXT STORM WILL ONCE AGAIN BRING A MIXED BAG OF PRECIPITATION -- PRIMARILY A RAINY MIX FOR US IN THE FOX VALLEY WITH SNOW IN NORTHERN WISCONSIN.

Saturday starts with some sunshine but clouds are to increase during the afternoon and rain develops later in the evening. Highs reach to near 40 degrees on the first half of our weekend. A wintry mixture / snow will occur off into the Northwoods with substantial snow accumulations for locations well to the north and west.

Activity ends very early Sunday morning and sunshine makes a return. Readings top out in the lower 40's as west winds crank up and gust to near 40 mph.

Monday brings wonderful weather with numbers pushing into the middle 40's amidst mostly sunny skies. A mix of sun and clouds appears to be on tap for Tuesday along with continued mild temps in the middle 40's.

Clouds gather a bit more later Tuesday into Wednesday and a spotty shower or two can be around the region. Highs head for the middle 40's on Wednesday. A bit cooler weather in the upper 30's is expected on Thursday and a better chance for rainfall enters the picture.