Monday Morning Video Forecast 2-26

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Good Monday morning folks! Sunny skies are in order for today along with much milder temperatures headed for the middle 40's. Southwest winds will be a bit breezy at 10-15 mph.

Skies go mostly clear for tonight as temps stay mild for the season and only dip into the lower half of the 30's by daybreak tomorrow.

Tuesday brings an overall partly cloudy sky as the mercury makes a move for 50 degrees or so. A slight chance for a rain shower comes about as we go through the mid-late evening and early overnight but important precipitation will not occur.

Wednesday looks partly sunny and dry with cooler temps only making it into the lower 40's. Northeast winds will be keeping things just a bit cooler on the middle day of our workweek.

A new system passes just off to our south on Thursday bringing a close call to Northeast Wisconsin. The chance for a rain / snow mix or even a period of snow that could accumulate for parts of the viewing area, mainly southern areas, remains on the table. Recent runs of of the models have trending further southward with the main axis of moisture with this next system so we will have to wait and see how this evolves. Highs on Thursday land in the mid to upper 30's.

The weekend forecast looks fantastic. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday all bring sunshine and above normal temperatures. Highs reach to near 40 degrees or so on each occasion. Clouds will likely be increasing as we move along on Sunday.