Monday Morning Video Forecast 4-30

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Good Monday morning folks! Mostly sunny skies are expected for today along with much warmer temps getting into the low to mid 70's by late day. South southwest winds will be brisk at 15-20 mph with some higher gusts included.

Tonight we have mostly clear skies in the forecast with continued breezy conditions and overnight lows staying very mild and only dropping into the middle 50's.

Tuesday brings sunshine followed by more afternoon clouds and a slight chance for a late day shower or thunderstorm mainly in western sections of the viewing area. Highs climb into the upper 70's on Tuesday. A cold front approaches and passes through Northeast Wisconsin later at night Tuesday into early Wednesday morning bringing a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Wednesday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, the best chance coming later in the day into the evening and overnight into early Thursday morning. Wednesday sees the mercury max out in the upper 60's.

Thursday goes partly sunny to mostly cloudy once again with another increased chance for showers later in the day into the evening and early overnight of Friday morning. Cooler highs only get to near 60 degrees on Thursday.

Mostly sunny skies are in order for Friday with temperatures reaching the upper 60's to near 70 degrees. The weekend appears quiet with lots of sunshine and near normal temps in the lower half of the 60's.