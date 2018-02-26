Sunday Evening Video Forecast 2/25

From Storm Team 5...

What a windy day is was for us in northeast Wisconsin as wind gust approached 30 to 40 miles per hour throughout the afternoon. Officially, high temperatures reached the middle to upper 30s, officially 37 degrees in Green Bay. Northwoods sections made it to around 32 degrees.

Tonight, winds will still be a bit breezy and mostly clear skies take over. Since we have the wind around, temperatures will not tank with the absence of thick cloud cover. We'll be down into the middle 20s and upper teens to the north for nighttime lows.

Monday will begin rather mild and it will only go up from there. Sunshine expect to come full force throughout most of the day, and southwest winds will carry in temperatures in the middle 40s in the afternoon.

Another warm day for Tuesday, in fact, highs will be about 20 degree warmer than seasonal averages. Our highs will top out around 50 degrees! A boundary approaches northeast Wisconsin later in the day and can set off a hit or miss rain shower during the afternoon and evening timeframe.

A system we will have to watch will arrive on Wednesday night and Thursday next week. With the current southerly storm track, this will bring in another mix of rain and snow, but emphasis will be on the snow this time. We'll continue to update you as we move through the week as a few inches of snow could come about from this.