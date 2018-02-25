Sunday Morning Video Forecast 2/25

By: Jordan Lamers

Posted: Feb 25, 2018 08:31 AM CST

Updated: Feb 25, 2018 08:31 AM CST

From Storm Team 5...

A WIND ADVISORY is in place until 3pm this afternoon.  This follows rain and snow showers from Saturday night into Sunday morning, courtesy of an intense area of low pressure leaving Wisconsin today.  You can expect wind gusts up around the 40 to 50 mph range for the morning, backing off this afternoon but still gusting up to 30 mph and greater at times.  

During the afternoon, clouds will start to loosen their grasp overhead which will let some sunshine in.  This should assist temperatures enough to reach the middle to upper 30s for highs.

Tonight, winds will still be a bit breezy and mostly clear skies take over.  Since we have the wind around, temperatures will not tank with the absence of thick cloud cover.  We'll be down into the 20s and teens for nighttime lows.

Monday will begin rather mild, and it will only go up from there.  Sunshine expect to come full force throughout most of the day, and southwest winds will carry in temperatures in the middle 40s in the afternoon.

Another warm day for Tuesday, in fact, highs will be about 20 degree warmer than seasonal averages. Our highs will top out around 50 degrees!  A boundary approaches northeast Wisconsin later in the day and can set off a hit or miss rain shower during the afternoon and evening timeframe.

A system we will have to watch will arrive on Wednesday night and Thursday next week.  With the current storm track, this will bring in another mix of rain and snow, but emphasis will be on the snow this time.  We'll continue to update you as we move through the week!

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

  • Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Tundraland FREE House Full of Windows Giveaway

  • Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Local 5 Fish Fry Guide 2018

  • Storm Team 5 Skyview Network
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Storm Team 5 Skyview Network

  • Hidden History 2018
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Hidden History 2018

  • Your Local Experts
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Your Local Experts

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected