Sunday Morning Video Forecast 2/25

From Storm Team 5...

A WIND ADVISORY is in place until 3pm this afternoon. This follows rain and snow showers from Saturday night into Sunday morning, courtesy of an intense area of low pressure leaving Wisconsin today. You can expect wind gusts up around the 40 to 50 mph range for the morning, backing off this afternoon but still gusting up to 30 mph and greater at times.

WIND ADVISORY in effect until Sunday at 3pm. Gusts have been reported over 40 mph this morning, especially near Lake Michigan. Winds will start to subside this evening into early Monday morning. #wiwx #StormTeam5 pic.twitter.com/d3UOc9p3ji — Jordan Lamers (@jordan_lamers) February 25, 2018

During the afternoon, clouds will start to loosen their grasp overhead which will let some sunshine in. This should assist temperatures enough to reach the middle to upper 30s for highs.

Tonight, winds will still be a bit breezy and mostly clear skies take over. Since we have the wind around, temperatures will not tank with the absence of thick cloud cover. We'll be down into the 20s and teens for nighttime lows.

Monday will begin rather mild, and it will only go up from there. Sunshine expect to come full force throughout most of the day, and southwest winds will carry in temperatures in the middle 40s in the afternoon.

Another warm day for Tuesday, in fact, highs will be about 20 degree warmer than seasonal averages. Our highs will top out around 50 degrees! A boundary approaches northeast Wisconsin later in the day and can set off a hit or miss rain shower during the afternoon and evening timeframe.

A system we will have to watch will arrive on Wednesday night and Thursday next week. With the current storm track, this will bring in another mix of rain and snow, but emphasis will be on the snow this time. We'll continue to update you as we move through the week!