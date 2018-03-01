Thursday Morning Video Forecast 3-1

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Good Thursday! Mostly cloudy skies can be expected today along with colder temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 30's for daytime highs. The chance for a snow or mixed snow & rain shower comes about mid-late afternoon into early this evening. North winds will be breezy at times between 10-15 mph.

Any early evening activity in terms of scattered flurries or sprinkles winds down and conditions go mostly clear by daybreak tomorrow accompanied by cold readings in the lower 20's.

Friday brings mostly sunny skies and mid temps for the season headed for around 40 degrees.

Saturday offers up close to unlimited sunshine and mild numbers topping out in the low to mid 40's. A few more high-level clouds will float on by on Sunday but a good deal of sunshine will be seen once again as temperatures make a run back into the low to mid 40's.

The next system to impact us brings rain showers or a rainy mix back into Northeast Wisconsin at some point Monday morning or early afternoon. The mercury gets to around 40 degrees or so to start the new workweek.

Colder air slowly works into the region on Tuesday allowing for activity to shift to snow showers and perhaps some light accumulations can occur somewhere within the viewing area. Highs on Tuesday land in the middle 30's.

Even colder air gets drawn down into Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday as highs only manage to arrive near 30 degrees by day's end. Mostly cloudy skies may yield some scattered flurries.