Tuesday Mid-Day Forecast 12/26

From Storm Team 5...

Good Tuesday afternoon! Hope everyone had a safe and happy Christmas, but now some of us are back to the grind with bitter cold air outside! Air temperatures in most locations should stay in the below zero category for many hours of the day, only increasing to about zero or the single digits at best. WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place as the wind ramps up from 10 to 20 mph out of the west. That brings our "feels like" temperatures to -20 to -30 degrees at times through the course of the day.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will usher in another cold night with temperatures in the single digits and teens below zero, and wind chills ranging from -15 to -25 degrees.

Wind chill advisory will likely expire around the noon hour on Wednesday, but it will still be bitter cold. High temperatures in the single digits even with a good deal of sunshine.

Watching for another chance for snow flurries or showers for Thursday, that could even carry into the day on Friday. We are not expecting a major snowfall from this, but enough to make it slick on the roads with another coating of snow.

Stay tuned for the updates from Storm Team 5 as we head through this last week of December!