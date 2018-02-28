Wednesday Morning Video Forecast 2-28

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Happy Wednesday everyone! After a wonderful weather day yesterday with temps in the 50's, we look for a cooler occasion today though still well above normal with highs making it into the lower half of the 40's from Green Bat to the Fox Cities. The Lakeshore likely ends up a bit cooler today in the upper 30's to near 40 degrees as brisk northeast winds will go around 20 mph, even breezier at times.

The rest of us will experience some breezes as well nearer 15 mph. Skies are to be mostly cloudy to partly sunny today as conditions remain dry for all of Northeast Wisconsin.

Tonight we look for mostly cloudy skies and lows dipping into the upper 20's to near 30 degrees by daybreak Thursday.

A new weather system passing to our south tomorrow will bring a chance for flurries and snow showers say mid-morning into the afternoon. A lot of this will be melting on contact with surface temperatures reaching the mid 30's for highs. Nonetheless, we cannot rule out that some minor accumulations can occur for some locales.

Friday brings back mostly sunny skies and milder temps around 40 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday continue the trend of sunshine and minimal clouds along with above normal temperatures. Low to mid 40's on Saturday are to be followed by readings squarely in the middle 40's on the back half of the weekend.

The next system to impact the Midwest tracks to our west bringing a chance for rain showers on Monday as brisk southeasterly winds help temps reach the lower 40's.

As the system moves to the east on Tuesday, colder air will get wrapped into our region switching remaining precipitation over to flurries and snow showers. Temperatures on Tuesday will likely be quite chilly in the mid 30's. Windy conditions can be expected once again.