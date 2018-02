Wednesday Video Forecast 2/28/2018

THE VERY UNUSUALLY MILD DAY FROM TUESDAY CAME TO AN END WITH AN OVERNIGHT COLD FRONT WHICH BROUGHT ABOUT COOLER TEMPS IN THE 40S WITH OVERCAST SKIES. THESE TEMPS WERE STILL ABOVE NORMAL FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. LOTS OF CLOUDS THROUGHOUT THE DAY WEDNESDAY BUT WE ARE EXPECTING SOME SNOW SHOWERS FOR THURSDAY AND A RETURN TO MORE SEASONAL TEMPS. SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE LIMITED TO THE SOUTHERN HALF OF THE VIEWING AREA WITH MINOR ACCUMULATIONS. MORE SEASONAL TEMPS CAN BE EXPECTED ON THURSDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE 30S.

MORE SUNSHINE RETURNS FOR THE WEEKEND WITH HIGHS IN THE 40S.