Headlines
Green Bay: Officials searching for man linked to credit card fraud
Two charged with Monfils murder released from prison this week
Bay Beach’s “Big Wheel” ready to open with special event
Be advised! New student loan debt scam in circulation
Window closing to claim millions in lottery winnings
Top Stories
PREVIEW: Crops, corn – ankle high by the 4th of July?
PREVIEW: Close the Camps Protest
Jail time for man who repeatedly clogged toilets
Court: Drunken drivers can’t stop blood analyses
Oconto County identifies victims from three separate crashes over previous week
Tickets for the 19th annual Packers Family Night available now
Warren Gerds/Critic at Large: Review: Joys, cleverness of ‘Dairy Heirs’ return to Door County amphitheater
Suspect in deadly beating case pleads not guilty
Retired DNR biologist works to save states Purple Martins
Train derails along Mississippi River Monday
National
Catholic archdiocese sues insurers over future abuse claims
Border activist to be retried in case on aiding migrants
Lawyers ask judge to order white nationalist to stop threats
Government photos show detained migrants pleading for help
Lawsuit seeks to block US policy on children seeking asylum
Weather
Tuesday’s Weather: 7/2/2019
Rainy Tuesday forecast
Heavy rain moves in Monday night
Storms possible again Monday
More rain chances early this week
Sports
Players start arriving for Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic
Bay Port’s Baranczyk takes shot at LPGA qualifier
18 Holes of Thornberry Creek / Hole 16
Reports: Bucks to re-sign Lopez, Middleton and Hill, while Brogdon traded to Pacers
Moustakas, Grandal and Hader join Yelich in MLB All-Star Game
Local 5 Live
Our Town New London: Rawhide wants “The Good, The Bad & The Ugly”
Big Wheel to open at Bay Beach Amusement Park
Trendy Tuesday: Floral
Your new BFF could be waiting at the Neenah Animal Shelter
Golrusk Invisible Fence with tips on keeping our pets safe during the summer
Top Stories
Tuesday’s Weather: 7/2/2019
Two charged with Monfils murder released from prison this week
PREVIEW: Crops, corn – ankle high by the 4th of July?
PREVIEW: Close the Camps Protest
Jail time for man who repeatedly clogged toilets
Health Watch
Healthwatch: Travel Plans for Kids with Hearing Loss
Healthwatch: Dad’s Exercise Improves Baby’s Health
HealthWatch: Skin Cancer
Healthwatch: Avoid these recovery mistakes
HealthWatch: Mental Health Treatment for Students
Events