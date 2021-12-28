Skip to content
WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton
Green Bay
22°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Wisconsin
Local News
Fox Valley Regional News
Green Bay Area Regional News
Lakeshore Regional News
Northwoods Regional News
West of Winnebago Regional News
Election Center
National
D.C. Bureau
Health Watch
Newsmaker Sunday
Midwest Farm
PR Newswire Press Releases
Weather
Wisconsin Weather
Beyond The Forecast
Interactive Radar
Northeast Wisconsin Road Conditions
Snowmobile Trail Conditions
Skyview Network
Closings and Delays
Report Closings
Sports
Wisconsin Sports
High School Sports
Packers
Locker Room
Green Bay Nation
Golf
NBA
MLB
NCAA
The Big Game
China 2022
Pro Football Challenge
Community
Remarkable Women Nomination
Positively Wisconsin
Hometown Heroes
WFRV Specials
High School Theater
Sunday Mass on WFRV Local 5
Birthday Club
Veterans Voices
Local Events
Critic At Large
Pet Saver
BestReviews
Your local experts
Wisconsin Lottery
Discover Wisconsin
Melindas Garden
L5L
Your Local Experts
Road Trip
Holiday Spotlight
Melindas Garden
Our Town
Local 5 Live Features
Live From Your Community
Fitness
Recipes
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
Digital Center
Digital Exclusives
WFRV Live
Newsletter Sign Up
Video Center
5 Critical Questions
WFRV Mobile Apps
Alexa
Facebook Watch
CBS News Live
CBS All Access
Contests
Contests
Remarkable Women Nomination
Holiday Spotlight Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Completed Contests
ABOUT US
Meet the WFRV Team
WFRV History
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Skyview
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Jobs at WFRV
Search
Search
Search
2022 Local 5 Live Fan of the Day
Coronavirus News
Wisconsin adds practically 6k new COVID cases, 200+ more hospitalizations
Gallery
Originality fuels ‘Home for the Holidays’ in Fish Creek
Fauci: US should ‘seriously’ consider vaccine mandate for domestic air travel
'Retire the cloth mask': Ohio doctors suggest upgrade
Video
More Coronavirus
Trending Stories
Love at Lambeau? Iowa man uses dating app to fill open Packer ticket, brings woman from Appleton
Video
Menasha man charged with hiding a corpse in basement using a tarp
Gallery
Newest business in Downtown Green Bay hopes to open in January
Wisconsin adds practically 6k new COVID cases, 200+ more hospitalizations
Gallery
Omicron variant cases in Wisconsin nearly double from Friday, 13 new deaths added
Video
Don't Miss
Sturgeon Bay ramps up for a busy summer season, begins installing “Cherries Jubilee” artwork
Video
Your Local Election HQ
Poll: Voters would pick Trump over Biden today
Man charged with voter fraud for November 2020 election, second in Fond du Lac County
UW-Green Bay virtual Gubernatorial Election Academy underway
Video
More Election
Local Sports
Neenah boys beat Pewaukee
Video
HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly
Video
Locker Room: Keys to the Game
Video
Locker Room: Previewing Browns
Video
Inside Skinny: Aaron Rodgers' Doppelgänger
Video
Locker Room: Recapping win versus Ravens
Video