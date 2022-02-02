How many 2022 Olympic athletes are from Wisconsin?

The Olympic rings are shown at the main media center for the Beijing Winter Olympics Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin and winter are synonymous, and the state does not lack in the number of athletes heading to the Winter Olympic Games.

On Team USA’s website, they have player profiles for athletes who will be competing in this year’s Olympic Games.

The two most common sports that Wisconsin is sending athletes for are curling and ice hockey.

Here are the participants that are from Wisconsin:

Kevin Bolger Cross-Country Skiing Hometown is Minocqua

Alex Cavallini Ice Hockey (goalie) Hometown is Delafield

Brianna Decker Ice Hockey (forward) Hometown is Dousman

Becca Hamilton Curling Hometown is McFarland

Matt Hamilton Curling Hometown is McFarland

Deedra Irwin Biathlon Hometown is Pulaski

Amanda Kessel Ice Hockey (forward) Hometown is Madison

Nina Roth Curling Hometown is McFarland

David Samsa Wheelchair Curling Hometown is Suamico

Paul Schommer Biathlon Hometown is Kimberly

John Shuster Curling Hometown is Superior

Jordan Stolz Speedskating Hometown is Kewaskum

Matthew Thums Wheelchair Curling Hometown is Weston



On Team USA’s website, they only list 124 athletes, even though the United States named 223 to its Olympic Team. Both Irwin and Schommer were not listed on the website.