How many 2022 Olympic athletes are from Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – Wisconsin and winter are synonymous, and the state does not lack in the number of athletes heading to the Winter Olympic Games.
On Team USA’s website, they have player profiles for athletes who will be competing in this year’s Olympic Games.
The two most common sports that Wisconsin is sending athletes for are curling and ice hockey.
Here are the participants that are from Wisconsin:
- Kevin Bolger
- Cross-Country Skiing
- Hometown is Minocqua
- Alex Cavallini
- Ice Hockey (goalie)
- Hometown is Delafield
- Brianna Decker
- Ice Hockey (forward)
- Hometown is Dousman
- Becca Hamilton
- Curling
- Hometown is McFarland
- Matt Hamilton
- Curling
- Hometown is McFarland
- Deedra Irwin
- Biathlon
- Hometown is Pulaski
- Amanda Kessel
- Ice Hockey (forward)
- Hometown is Madison
- Nina Roth
- Curling
- Hometown is McFarland
- David Samsa
- Wheelchair Curling
- Hometown is Suamico
- Paul Schommer
- Biathlon
- Hometown is Kimberly
- John Shuster
- Curling
- Hometown is Superior
- Jordan Stolz
- Speedskating
- Hometown is Kewaskum
- Matthew Thums
- Wheelchair Curling
- Hometown is Weston
On Team USA’s website, they only list 124 athletes, even though the United States named 223 to its Olympic Team. Both Irwin and Schommer were not listed on the website.